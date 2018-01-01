Age issues in county Kildare job figures

The proportion of people aged between 25 and 34 in the county Kildare workforce fell by over two and a half thousand people, according to a Leinster Leader analysis of labour force figures for the 2016 and 2011 census.

The past year or so has seen a big drop in the numbers of officially unemployed and increases in the labour force but an examination of the number is different categories show different trends.

In the 25-34 age group, some figures stand out.

While the total amount of people of all ages, but employed and unemployed, in the labour force, rose 3.9% to 108,244 in 2016, the number actually at work rose 12% to 95,947 since 2011.

The numbers unemployed of all ages dropped by a third to 12,297.

But in the 25-34 year age group there was almost a 17% drop in the numbers in the Labour Force, from 30,624 to 25,516 in Census 2016.

But of those actually at work, there was a 10% drop or 2,509 people to 22,550, since 2015.

This age group as a proportion of the total workforce, fell from 29.3% in 2011 to 23.5% in 2016, almost a drop of 6%.

It was the only age group in which the actual numbers of those at work dropped. They rose 5.9% for the 15-24 year olds, 19.8% for the 35-44 age group, an increase of 4,900 people; 23% to 22,414 for the 45-54 group and 25.8% to 12,368 for the 55-64 year group.

What ever about the ups and downs of everyday unemployment, now relatively low - although there were 2,966 people unemployed in the county in the 25-34 year age group in 2016 - the age profile of the labour force is likely to have other issues to be tackled.

When we looked at the % each age group represented in the labour force, the differences looked relatively small, but arguably are not insignificant either.

The 25-34 group lost out percentage wise (-5.8%) but so did the 15-24 group (dropping from 7.3% to 6.9% ).

There was and increase in the 35-44 year group by two percent to 30.9%; and in the 45-54 group 2.1% to 23.4.

There was a smaller increase in the 55-64 group, up from 11.5% to 12.9% over the five years.

There was also a small increase in the 65 years and over group. These numbered 2,380 in 2016, up by over 56% in the five years. They represented 2.5% those working in 2016, compared to 1.8% in 2011.

As we reported last year unemployment in Kildare had dropped sharply in the previous six years, but the south of the county - where more than one in three people is unemployed in some parts - was still a black spot for joblessness.