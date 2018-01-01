Age issues in county Kildare job figures
Jobs drop in 25 to 34 year age group between Census
The proportion of people aged between 25 and 34 in the county Kildare workforce fell by over two and a half thousand people, according to a Leinster Leader analysis of labour force figures for the 2016 and 2011 census.
The past year or so has seen a big drop in the numbers of officially unemployed and increases in the labour force but an examination of the number is different categories show different trends.
In the 25-34 age group, some figures stand out.
While the total amount of people of all ages, but employed and unemployed, in the labour force, rose 3.9% to 108,244 in 2016, the number actually at work rose 12% to 95,947 since 2011.
The numbers unemployed of all ages dropped by a third to 12,297.
But in the 25-34 year age group there was almost a 17% drop in the numbers in the Labour Force, from 30,624 to 25,516 in Census 2016.
But of those actually at work, there was a 10% drop or 2,509 people to 22,550, since 2015.
This age group as a proportion of the total workforce, fell from 29.3% in 2011 to 23.5% in 2016, almost a drop of 6%.
It was the only age group in which the actual numbers of those at work dropped. They rose 5.9% for the 15-24 year olds, 19.8% for the 35-44 age group, an increase of 4,900 people; 23% to 22,414 for the 45-54 group and 25.8% to 12,368 for the 55-64 year group.
What ever about the ups and downs of everyday unemployment, now relatively low - although there were 2,966 people unemployed in the county in the 25-34 year age group in 2016 - the age profile of the labour force is likely to have other issues to be tackled.
When we looked at the % each age group represented in the labour force, the differences looked relatively small, but arguably are not insignificant either.
The 25-34 group lost out percentage wise (-5.8%) but so did the 15-24 group (dropping from 7.3% to 6.9% ).
There was and increase in the 35-44 year group by two percent to 30.9%; and in the 45-54 group 2.1% to 23.4.
There was a smaller increase in the 55-64 group, up from 11.5% to 12.9% over the five years.
There was also a small increase in the 65 years and over group. These numbered 2,380 in 2016, up by over 56% in the five years. They represented 2.5% those working in 2016, compared to 1.8% in 2011.
As we reported last year unemployment in Kildare had dropped sharply in the previous six years, but the south of the county - where more than one in three people is unemployed in some parts - was still a black spot for joblessness.
