Moves to enhance road safety in Sallins near site of tragic road fatality

Kildare County Council is to investigate ways of enhancing safety near the Castlefen residential area in Sallins.

Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill asked for KCC to carry out an assessment near the scene of the tragic road accident which claimed the life of Castlefen resident Dane Loakman in late November.

Cllr O’Neill has called for a pedestrian crossing with lights near Castlefen on the Clane Road.

Cllr O’Neill has welcomed the council’s intention to relocate a bus stop to a nearby inlet.

She said that the council has also committed to carrying out a “needs assessment” at the location, which will include a pedestrian count and traffic count.

According to KCC a preliminary assessment of the area was carried out by the council’s Technical Assessment and Advisory Group in October.

KCC also pointed that the area is a 50kph zone and footpaths and public lighting are provided. There is a pedestrian crossing 150 metres to the south of Castlefen, at Castlesize as well as a signalised junction with pedestrian crossing facilities located 450 metres to the south, adjacent to the Lidl store.

In addition KCC is working with the National Transport Authority and the Department of Education to discuss the Department’s policy on the transportation of school children at this and other locations in the county.