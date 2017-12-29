Ray D'Arcy Sr, Kildare town, father of well-known broadcaster, passes away

The death has taken place of Ray D’Arcy Sr, father of the well-known RTÉ broadcaster Ray D’Arcy.

Mr D’Arcy Sr, late of Campion Crescent, Kildare town, died yesterday. The ex-army man was known for his love of music and played in various local bands over the years.

He is survived by his wife Mary, children Joe, Jacqui, Ray, Hugh, Anne, Paul, Marianne, Claire, Joan and their families, and his sisters Anne and Ruth.

The reposal will be at McWey’s Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare, from 7pm today, Friday, December 29, with rosary at 8pm. His funeral mass will take place to St Brigid’s Church, Kildare town, at 1pm, tomorrow, Saturday, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross.

May he Rest in Peace.