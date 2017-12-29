Status yellow wind warning for Kildare this weekend as storm Dylan set to hit

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Kildare this weekend.

The alert is valid from Saturday December 30 at 9pm, until Sunday December 31 at 6am, as storm Dylan is expected to hit.

The yellow warning has also been isused for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Met Eireann say: “Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h on Saturday night /early Sunday morning.”