Teenager (16) to appear at Naas District Court this morning in connection with crash on N7

A 16 year old male is scheduled to appear before a Special Sitting of Naas District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the arrests on the Naas Road, yesterday, December 28.

Three teenage males were arrested by Gardai following a crash on the N7 northbound at Johnstown. They had been stopped as part of an inquiry into a burglary in Athy.

One youth was released without charge last night, another remains in Garda custody and one remains in Tallaght Hospital.

UPDATE: 16-year-old driver charged with dangerous driving released on bail at Naas Court this morning