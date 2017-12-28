New street lighting in pipeline at 'popular spot for couples courting' in Rathangan

Kildare County Council has assessed street lighting at ‘The Pound’ in Rathangan.

At the September Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford called on appropriate public lighting at the Pound, which lies along the River Slate.

Cllr Stafford told the meeting it was used years ago to impound stray animals, and laughed as he said it is now a “popular spot for couples courting.”

He added that the phrase was “going around the pound, which was just going for a walk, of course."

He added that a footpath has been installed, and Tidy Towns have set down benches, but some form of lighting needs to be put in place to utilise the area.

At the MD meeting on December 20, KCC issued a report that the Public Lighting Section had visited the location and assessed the request using priority system within Kildare Lighting Infrastructure Priority Schedule (KLIPS).

The report added that lighting schemes will be scored on various factors and placed within KLIPS according to that score.

The lighting within KLIPS will be installed as and when funds become available and depending on where the request sits within KLIPS.