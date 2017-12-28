Young Kildare man cut from overturned car fined and banned from road for three years

A young man who was found by Gardai in his upside-down car in a ditch appeared before Naas District Court last week charged with drink driving, careless driving, and unauthorised taking of a car.

Kyle Boyle, 23, with an address listed as Baybush, Straffan, was found by Gardai on April 6, 2016, at Bawnogues, Straffan.

At Naas District Court on Tuesday, December 19, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told the defendant was trapped in his car and the fire brigade got him out. He was unhurt but the car was written off.

A urine sample revealed a concentration of 218 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of urine.

The car had been taken from Mr Boyle’s father without permission, although it was a company car. The defendant has a previous conviction for driving without insurance.

Mr Powderly explained that his client had only travelled a small distance in the car, as far as a local shop.

Judge Zaidan noted that the defendant is a “lucky man”. Gardai told the court that it was a bad bend.

“Has your dad forgiven you?” the judge asked.

“Ah, he has,” the defendant replied.

Mr Boyle works in the UK and is earning a wage. He was cooperative on the night in question and has learned his lesson, Mr Powderly explained. “You’re lucky public transport is good in the UK,” the judge said, in reference to the fact that he was going to be disqualified.

“I’ve no excuses. It was my own fault,” Mr Boyle said. “I’ll never drink and drive again.”

Judge Zaidan fined him a total of €1,750 and banned him from driving for three years, postponed to the end of January.