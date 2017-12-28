Snow expected in County Kildare - but it won't stick

Snow is forecast to arrive locally later today but it’ll be followed by rain.

County Kildare is among 18 counties included in a national weather warning issued by Met Eireann, which is valid from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow (Friday).

ME says that snow accumulations of less than 2 centimetres will arrive this evening or tonight but any of the white stuff that comes will be melted by following rainfall tomorrow morning.

Frost and ice is predicted for the northern half of the country this evening and early tonight but this will clear before dawn.

Temperatures will fall zero degrees centigrade tonight for a time in Co. Kildare and, unlike last night, are not expected to dip below that.