Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

The number of patients admitted to Naas General Hospital without a bed has fallen in recent days.

There are a dozen patients on trolleys there today, compared with the Mater Hospital (21) and Tallaght Hospital (14). Coincidentally there are also 12 patients on trolleys in Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. There is just a single patient on a trolley at St. James’s Hospital.

Just 3 patients are awaiting a ward bed at Portlaoise Hospital. But the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 20, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.