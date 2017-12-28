Kill woman's book is Christmas bestseller

Kill woman Emer McLysaght and her writing partner Sarah Breen are celebrating after it has been confirmed their debut novel is Christmas 2017 bestseller.

'Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling' beat off stiff competition to land the top spot.

The novel beat Bad Day from David Walliams by 226 copies.

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon’s The Choice came in third place, Guinness Book of Records was fourth and Diary of a Wimpy Kid came in fifth.

The novel has been riding high at the top of the bestseller list since it was published in late August.

The duo recently signed a reported six figure two-book deal for novel number two. And their publisher, Gill Books, says there is a film deal in the works as well.