Naas' Lawlor's Hotel plans another extension

Another major development is on the cards at the iconic Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas.

Marchford Limited, a company associated with the venue and which has businessman Jack Tierney as a director, wants to build a third and front floor extension facing on to Poplar Square.

In late September, An Bord Pleanala upheld a separate decision by Kildare County Council to give permission for a major extension at the premises.

The September decision provides for a near doubling of the number of bedrooms at the hotel - to 132.

However both the number of bedrooms as well as the number of car parking places (111) were less than originally sought by Marchford.

The proposal sparked a number of objections for people living locally, principally in Gleann na Greine, where virtually every resident objected as well as the Christian Brothers community, who live on the other side of the building at Friary Road.

In addition to the third and fourth floor extension, Lawlor’s also wants to build a 35 square metre lobby on the existing first floor and second floor as well as a corridor and staff locker room.

The third floor extension will comprise of three bedrooms, a roof terrace and fire escapes.

The fourth floor will include a conference room/dining room, restaurant with roof terrace, a kitchen and seating area - as well as a connection to the development approved in September.

It says that all goods deliveries will be will continue at the delivery yard at Friary Road/Poplar Square.

The application also says that the existing entrance to the front of the hotel at Poplar Square will remain unchanged.

The application is at the pre-validation stage, which technically means it is not yet fully completed.

Written submissions can be made to Kildare County Council by February 3 and a decision is due three weeks later.