Athy's Picture This most streamed act in 2017

It has been a massive breakthrough year for Athy’s own Picture This.

To top off sold-out shows and the release of their debut album, it has been revealed the duo of Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy are the most streamed Irish act of 2017.

The boys beat off stiff competition from Niall Horan, U2, The Script and DJ John Gibbons to land the most streamed album as well.

They also had 5 songs in the top 15 of most streamed Irish tracks of the year.

The lads play their biggest gig to date in 2018, as they take to the stae in the RDS Dublin for a new festival, ‘Summer in the City’.

They are joined by big names Clean Bandit, JP Cooper and Little Hours.

We’re expecting another big year from the duo!

