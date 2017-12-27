Public warned to be vigilant over charity collections

The Charities Regulator has warned the public to be vigilant regarding house-to-house collection – if charities are to benefit.

The regulator says householders need to take steps to ensure that unwanted clothing and other items they intend to donate to charity through door-to-door collections actually go to registered charities.

The regulator John Farrelly said he has received a steady stream of concerns from the public about individuals and organisations who are carrying out collections but are not registered charities.

Before making a donation, donors are asked should ensure they are satisfied that the organisation to which they are donating is a registered Irish charity.

Leaflets and bags received for clothing collections should clearly display the charity’s name, the charity’s logo, the registered charity number and contact details.