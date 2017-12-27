Public warned to be vigilant over charity collections
Caution
Public advised to take care with door-to-door charities
The Charities Regulator has warned the public to be vigilant regarding house-to-house collection – if charities are to benefit.
The regulator says householders need to take steps to ensure that unwanted clothing and other items they intend to donate to charity through door-to-door collections actually go to registered charities.
The regulator John Farrelly said he has received a steady stream of concerns from the public about individuals and organisations who are carrying out collections but are not registered charities.
Before making a donation, donors are asked should ensure they are satisfied that the organisation to which they are donating is a registered Irish charity.
Leaflets and bags received for clothing collections should clearly display the charity’s name, the charity’s logo, the registered charity number and contact details.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on