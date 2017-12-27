Frosty conditions predicted for County Kildare

Frosty conditions are predicted again tonight across County Kildare.

Temperatures are expected to dip to minus 2 degrees centigrade after a largely dry day, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures will gradually fall towards evening and frost will materialise quickly leading to slippery conditions on many rural roads. Tomorrow will be cold with frost, fog and ice in many areas and fog will linger for much of Thursday. Although some rain, sleet and snow (on higher ground) is forecast these will be confined to Munster initially and then Connacht – before extending to Leinster and Ulster later.

It will be cold with temperatures between zero and plus 4 degrees.