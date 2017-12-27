Deaths in Kildare - December 27, 2017

Patrick (Paddy) Whelan, 99 Woodbrook Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow / Athy.

December 26, 2017. Husband of Phil and much loved father of Anne, Aideen, David and Philip. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Susan and Faye, grandchildren Laura, Patricia, Stephen, Rose and Sebastian, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on today from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45 am to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donal Flanagan, The Grove, Ardscull, Athy.

December 26, 2017. Deeply regretted by his wife Elaine, daughters Mairead and Deirdre, sons Sean and Donal, brother Leonard, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 3pm today with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association. House private on Thursday morning please.

Peter Conlan, Bishopsland House, Kildare Town.

December 26, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan (nee Donnelly ), sons David and Barry, daughter Andrea, daughter-in-law Bronagh, grandchildren Finn, Odhran and Eirinn Rose, brothers John and Robert, sisters Anna Hume and Caroline Field, brothers-in-law John Field, Aidan Donnelly and Peter Hanan, sisters-in-law Caroline Conlan and Barbara Hanan; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at home at Bishopsland House on today Wednesday December 27 from 2pm with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Thursday in the Carmelite Friary, Kildare Town followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Teresa (Tess) Brophy (née Flynn), Durrow, Laois / Celbridge.

December 25, 2017. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Anne, Sheila, Mary and Teresa. Sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 10.00am today. Funeral prayers at 1.30pm today Wednesday followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Walsh, O'Higgin's Terrace, The Curragh.

December 25, 2017. Sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy and Willie, sister Brigid, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Farrell (née Coyle), Newtownmoyaghy, Kilcock.

December 24, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of Judy and the staff of the Park House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Margaret, loving wife of the late Jimmy, and dear mother of Breda, Tina, James, Sean, Deirdre and David. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Mary, her dear friend Frances, her brother Ownie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral took place on Wedensday to St. Joseph's cemetery.

Mary Lacey (née Murray), Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge.

December 24, 2017.Mary, wife of the late Nicholas and sister of the late Eileen, John Joe and Lauri; sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, son James, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Lynn, sister-in-law Winnie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem mass today at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Kitty McGing (née Gill), Rowanville, Kildare Town, / Westport, Mayo.

December 24, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin, daughters Ann and Joan, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Fiona, Niamh, Mark, Ronan, Ciarán and Eimear, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass today at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Eileen O'Shea (née Costello), 971 Abbeylands, Castledermot / Carlow Town.

December 24, 2017.Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mother of Michael (Mick), and Pauline, grandmother of Fiona, David, Aoife and Amy and sister of Peggy, Tommy and the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral took place on December 26 to Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.

Michael Haugh, Thomastown, Enfield.

December 23, 2017. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Teresa Haugh, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. His remains will be reposing at O'Neill's Funeral Home, Derrinturn this Thursday evening December 28 from 4pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning December 29 at 12.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Jordanstown Cemetery.

Philip (Phil) Brady, Kill.

December 22, 2017. Peacefully, after a long illness, at Tallaght Hospital. Philip (Phil), beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Patrick, Mark, Colm and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Robbie, aunt Bridie, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law Nichola, Melissa and Audrey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, seven grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday and today from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Ivan Cosgrove, Maynooth, Kildare

December 22, 2017. Husband of Antoinette and dear father of Ian and Colin and a devoted Grandad of Amelia, Eleni, Conor and Lukas. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Melanie and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Requiem mass at The Church of Our Ladys Nativity, Leixlip today arriving for Requiem Mass 11am. followed by Cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. House Private.

Retired Lt. Col Michael Meaney, Boherard, Naas Road, Newbridge.

December 22, 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughters Mary-Clare and Elizabeth, son Mark, brother Ambrose, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem mass at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11am today. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Ann Curran, Newtown, Stradbally More, Stradbally, Waterford / Monasterevin.

Reposed at her home in Stradbally on Saturday on December 23, followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Funeral Mass took place on December 24 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jonathan Aherne, Leixlip.

December 12, 2017. Suddenly, on the Shetland Islands. Jonathan, loving son of Brendan and Veronica, and cherished brother of Marcus, Aisling and Ciarán. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken parents, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Julie, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on tomorrow afternoon (December 28) between 4pm and 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Leixlip, on Friday, December 29 arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Confey Cemetery.