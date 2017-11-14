Check your tickets! Winning quick pick sold in Kildare over the weekend

A lucky Kildare punter is €220,690 richer after they scooped the Lotto Match 5+Bobus prize over the weekend.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Ward’s Service Station in Coill Dubh in Naas on the day of the draw (Saturday, November 11).

A spokesperson for the National Lottery today confirmed to the Leader that the winner has yet to come forward, so people are asked to check their tickets.

The numbers were 09, 16, 27, 41, 42, 47 and the bonus 4.

This comes two weeks after a Quick Pick selection ticket worth €250,000 was sold at the Maxol Service Station, on the Sallins road Naas, on November 1.