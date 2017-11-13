Gardaí appealing for information on missing Naas woman, Geraldine Hopkins

Naas Gardai are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing Naas woman.

Geraldine Hopkins was last seen leaving a house in the Old Kilcullen area at 5.22am this morning (November 13) on foot.

Geraldine is 47 years of age, 5' 5", of slim build and was wearing glasses and a beige fleece top when last seen.

Geraldine is believed to have walked towards the R418 (Kilcullen to Athy road) and Gardai ask for the public to report any sightings to Naas on 045884300 and to check their lands and outbuildings.