UPDATE: Allenwood to Kilmeague road closed as emergency services clear overturned lorry

Motorists advised to take alternative route

Sarah Peppard

Reporter:

Sarah Peppard

Email:

sarah.peppard@leinsterleader.ie

UPDATE: Allenwood to Kilmeague road closed as emergency services clear overturned lorry

The overturned lorry. PHOTO: Emergency Times

UPDATE: The road has reopened at 4:07pm.

The Kilmeague/Allenwood Rd (R415) earlier closed to facilitate removal of a collision.

Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service were at the scene, where a lorry overturned. approx. 3km from Allenwood.

A Stop/Go system was changed to Full-Stop/Road Closure to allow for vehicle upturn, recovery & removal.