UPDATE: Allenwood to Kilmeague road closed as emergency services clear overturned lorry

UPDATE: The road has reopened at 4:07pm.

#KILDARE Kildare/Allenwood Rd (R415) has reopened between Kilmeague and Allenwood following the earlier collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 13, 2017

The Kilmeague/Allenwood Rd (R415) earlier closed to facilitate removal of a collision.

Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service were at the scene, where a lorry overturned. approx. 3km from Allenwood.

A Stop/Go system was changed to Full-Stop/Road Closure to allow for vehicle upturn, recovery & removal.