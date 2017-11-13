UPDATE: Allenwood to Kilmeague road closed as emergency services clear overturned lorry
Motorists advised to take alternative route
The overturned lorry. PHOTO: Emergency Times
UPDATE: The road has reopened at 4:07pm.
#KILDARE Kildare/Allenwood Rd (R415) has reopened between Kilmeague and Allenwood following the earlier collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 13, 2017
The Kilmeague/Allenwood Rd (R415) earlier closed to facilitate removal of a collision.
Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service were at the scene, where a lorry overturned. approx. 3km from Allenwood.
A Stop/Go system was changed to Full-Stop/Road Closure to allow for vehicle upturn, recovery & removal.
Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service remain at scene of o/t lorry on R415 Allenwood/Kilmeague road, Co. Kildare. Stop/Go system changed to Full-Stop/Road Closure to allow for vehicle upturn, recovery & removal. @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/4Pv1TXI5RN— Emergency Times (@emergencytimes) November 13, 2017
