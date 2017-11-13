Sharp rise in overcrowding at Naas Hospital

There are more patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today than at any other facility in the eastern region, which covers all of Dublin.

There are 25 patients on trolleys there today – more than double the number on Friday.

And the next highest level of overcrowding in the area is to be found at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where 13 patients are on trolleys.

There are 5 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Meanwhile there are 28 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 9 at Portlaoise Hospital.