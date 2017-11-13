WATCH: Kildare Village's magical Christmas video will give you all the festive feels
Thousands will descend on the popular shopping outlet on the lead up to Christmas
Kildare Village
Some may think it’s too early for the C word…
But Kildare Village’s Christmas Advert is guaranteed to give you all the festive feels!
The popular shopping outlet is well-known for its extravagant, lavish Christmas decorations every year.
And this year is no different.
WATCH HERE:
#Christmas is all wrapped up here in the Village! Join us this #festive season to experience the magic #KildareVillage pic.twitter.com/Zr9v5Cvo0y— Kildare Village (@KildareVillage) November 8, 2017
