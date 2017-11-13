TRAFFIC ALERT: Lorry overturned on the Allenwood to Kilmeague road
Expect delays
AA Roadwatch are warning motorists of a delay on the Kildare/Allenwood Rd (R415), approx. 3km from Allenwood, following a collision.
Fianna Fail Cllr Fiona O’Loughlin is advising people to avoide the Allenwood/Kilmeague road as a lorry has overturned, and there are big delays.
Emergency services are en route to the scene.
#KILDARE Gardaí are en route to a collision on the Kildare/Allenwood Rd (R415), approx. 3km from Allenwood. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 13, 2017
Please avoid Allen/Kilmeague road if possible. Lorry overturned- big delays @kfmradio @KildareNow @KildareCoCo— Fiona OLoughlin (@Fiona_Kildare) November 13, 2017
