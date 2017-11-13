TRAFFIC ALERT: Lorry overturned on the Allenwood to Kilmeague road

Expect delays

AA Roadwatch are warning motorists of a delay on the Kildare/Allenwood Rd (R415), approx. 3km from Allenwood, following a collision.

Fianna Fail Cllr Fiona O’Loughlin is advising people to avoide the Allenwood/Kilmeague road as a lorry has overturned, and there are big delays.

Emergency services are en route to the scene.