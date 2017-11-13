Kildare GAA club assault case adjourned until next year

A man who assaulted another at a GAA club in 2015 had €3,150 in compensation ready to hand over when he appeared at Kilcock District Court on November 7.

Last July, Gavin Byrne (22), with an address at 1264 Highfield Park, Kilcock, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to another man, by punching him at Kilcock GAA club on February 2, 2015.

The injured party was leaving the club and Mr Byrne followed him and punched him. Others also assaulted the injured party on the ground.

At the previous hearing, Judge Desmond Zaidan read the victim impact statement and said the case was “very serious” and “nasty”.

In his statement, the 23-year-old victim wrote about receiving scars to his face and his lip. He said he had thought that Mr Byrne was being nice as he approached him and the punch was unexpected. It was cowardly, said Judge Zaidan.

The judge said in July the assault and the follow up assault amouted to “mob” behaviour. He indicated jail was on the cards.

When the case came before the Court on November 7, David Powderly, solicitor, said that significant references had been prepared in Mr Byrne’s favour.

Garda Inspector John Costello said he had spoken to the injured party who was fine and had recovered. He hoped to put the matter behind him but would appreciate the money for medical expenses. He did not want to give a victim impact statement in court.

Inspector Costello said there were others involved in the assault, not just Mr Byrne. It was a “free for all”.

Mr Byrne has no previous convictions. Judge Zaidan did not make a decision on November 7, but referred the matter to the Probation Welfare Services with a view to “restorative justice.”

The case was adjourned until March 20 next.