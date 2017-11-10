New Kildare community school will share site with new primary school

THE Minister for Education has confirmed that a planned new site for the new Celbridge Community school will also accommodate a new permanent St Patrick’s Primary school.

Some weeks ago it emerged that agreement in principle reached in relation to the potential acquisition of the site at Donaghcumper, Celbridge.

This site will not be on the Donaghcumper land between the Lucan road and the Main Street, but on the Newcastle side of the Lucan road.

Kildare North Labour representative, Emmet Stagg, said the Minister for Education and Skills has confirmed to him that the two schools will be on the site. The site currently going through the conveyancing process.

The primary school is currently housed in temporary accommodation at Celbridge GAA Grounds on the Hazelhatch Road.

The new permanent St. Patrick's Primary school will be a 16 classroom school with a general purpose hall and two special needs classrooms.