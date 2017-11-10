Sallins man pleads guilty to possession of firearm cache in Rathcoole business park

A Sallins man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to the possession of a cache of firearms in a business park in Dublin.

Jonathan Harding (44) of McNeill Court, Sallins, Co Kildare admitted today, Friday, November 10, to the possession of ten revolvers, four pistols, a sub-machine-gun, an assault rifle and various ammunition magazines.

He was found with the cache on January 24 this year at a unit in Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Sean Guerin SC, for Harding, told the court that his client could be arraigned on the charge.

Previously, Harding's co-accused, James Walsh (33), with addresses at Wheatfield Avenue, Clondalkin and Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, has pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, remanded Harding in custody until January 11 next year, when he and Walsh will both be sentenced.

A further co-accused, Declan Brady (51), from The Park, Wolston Abbey, Celbridge, County Kildare, was remanded in custody until December 8, when his case is listed for mention again.

Mr Brady is charged with the unlawful possession of five revolvers, twenty rounds of ammunition and a silencer on January 24 at the unit in Greenogue Business Park.