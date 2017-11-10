Bible among items allegedly stolen from hotel, Kildare court hears

A Dublin native appeared at Naas District Court on November 9 last, charged with forgery and theft.

It is alleged that Stephen Kelly, with a address at 7, Oakton Green, Ballybrack, Dublin forged “a credit card that wasn’t his” spending approximately €915.20 on July 30, 2016.

It is also alleged he stole a hairdryer, a chrome tissue holder, a bible, bed linen, towels, and two bath robes, which came to the value of €40, from Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, Blessington, Co. Wicklow

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until January 25 2018.