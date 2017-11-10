Naas GAA gets set to host 'I'm a Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here!' tomorrow night

Final preparations are underway for Naas GAA Club's I'm a Celeb...Get Me Out of Here.

The fundraising event will be held at Naas GAA Clubhouse on Saturday, November 11.

The event is being staged in conjunction with the main event sponsor, Santa’s House Express.

The camp mates are: Mick Hoban, Caroline Healy, John Rapple, Cathal Healy, John Lennon, David Lane, Maeve Hughes, Aoife Hederman, Niamh Hegarty, Marc Critchlow and Aoife O’Rourke.

Lorraine O Connor, PRO of the Naas GAA Club, spoke of the significance of the night.

“This marks a very special and important occasion for the club. We are delighted to be the first to stage this fundraising event in Kildare and we have gone to extra lengths to provide those who attend with a very special event this year.”

So if you loved the TV show and all the creepy crawlies, you are bound to enjoy this fun night next weekend.

Tickets are on sale now and further information is available from Lorraine O'Connor on 087 6622945.