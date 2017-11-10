James Bond themed Black Tie Charity Ball in Kildare town

Cunninghams in Kildare town is hosting its Annual Black Tie event on Thursday November 16.

“We have been hosting this event for 21 years now and each year we sponsor a local charity with all ticket sales going to the charity,” said Rachel Flanagan.

“As the years have gone by our event has increased in numbers year on year, and the attendance has more than doubled since our very first Back Tie way back in 1996.”

This success has allowed Cunninghams to sponsor two charities over the last few years and this year, Teach Dara and Kildare Town Heritage Centre are the two worthy causes.

Teach Dara first opened its doors in 2012 and came about as a result of an established need for a facility in Kildare Town to provide accommodation for a range of community groups, organisations and clubs.

“Teach Dara relies on a combination of hard work, donations, grants, fundraising and some welcome funding from Kildare County Council to maintain its operations and so we feel that they are a very worthy cause and are delighted to be able to give something back to them for all their work,” added Rachel.

She said Kildare Heritage Centre is very much about preserving the towns’ rich heritage, encouraging visitors to the town and county, and also assisting community groups, schools and crafts people.

“The Heritage Centre receives funding from Kildare County Council and €7,200 from Fáilte Ireland and again we feel that the centre is a very worthy cause.”

This years Black Tie event is running with a James Bond theme.

“We will be setting the scene for a ‘Casino Royale’ night of roulette, black jack, the ubiquitous shaken not stirred Martinis and high octane glamour, ” she said.

“There will be music on three levels and Rebecca O’ Sullivan makeup will be adding some glitz and bling to the ladies, and maybe the gents.”

Dean Kelly and Ella will have their photo booth set up with Black Nachos, Kit Harhen and DJ Nicky belting out the tunes.

Tickets are €20 each