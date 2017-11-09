Kildare had third highest median house price rise in State in September

The median price of houses registered as being sold in county Kildare in September was 20% higher than in the same month a year earlier.

A Leinster Leader analysis of recently released Central Statistic Office figures shows that the median price - the price below price which half of all houses were sold for - was €257,499, compared to €215,000 in 2016. The September 2017 Kildare median price was the third highest median price in the State.

There were 123 houses registered as being sold in the month.

Of these 28 (or 23% of the total) were sold to first time buyer owner occupiers.

The median price of these 28 houses was €264,000, 8% ahead of the €244,025 median price in September 2016.

Again Kildare had the third highest median price for first time buyers who are owner occupiers, after Dublin and Wicklow (€267,500).