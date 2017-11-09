Kildare carer allegedly stole hundreds from 'vulnerable man'

A Newbridge woman who was working as a carer appeared at Naas District Court today (November 9), on allegations of theft from a ‘vulnerable man’.

Inspector Oliver Henry told the court that Sandra Cox of Millview House, Roseberry, Newbridge allegedly stole a bank card from the victim, and withdrew approximately €1950 from several different ATM’s in Kildare on several dates in 2016.

The 53-year-old is charged with theft and fraud.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said today in court Ms. Cox was allegedly “taking money from a vulnerable man”.

She will appear back in court on January 25 2018. She is on continuous station bail.