Volunteer bikers group hosts course on Saturday

A group of volunteer bikers has opened a community garage in Kildangan which is free to use by all those who wish to improve their skills and knowledge.

Bikers Shed is set to host a FBOS (First Bike On Scene) emergency response course this coming Saturday in Kildangan Hall.

The course is run in conjunction with Bikerstraining.ie. Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Derek Gannon of Bikers Shed explained that people taking up motorbiking are only required to do 18 hours of initial bike training as required by the RSA.

He hopes Bikers Shed would give people of different learning capabilities the chance to learn at their own speed. “We want to teach people what to be looking out for on any journey.”

For more, email bikers.shed@gmail.com.