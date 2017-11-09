Monasterevin arrest pair to appear in court

Two men will appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning.

On Monday Gardaí arrested three men following an alleged firearms incident at Larch Hill, Monasterevin that evening.

An Audi car was observed allegedly driving at speed through Monasterevin over the draw bridge, Main St and on towards the Kildare Road. The vehicle was also reportedly observed by a Garda unit at Ashgrove, this car was then followed by Gardaí, it then stopped on the road at Larch Hill.

It’s claimed that a shot was later discharged during the incident. No persons were injured during this incident.

Later gardai say they stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, Newbridge and three men were detained, one of whom has been released without charge and investigations are on going.