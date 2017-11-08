Naas racing driver shortlisted for top award

Naas racing driver James Roe is in the shake up for a top sports award.

Roe was a standout competitor in the Formula Ford class in Ireland and the UK. He secured several notable finishes during the season, including setting a new lap record at Knockhill in Fife, Scotland, that had previously stood for ten years.

James (19) from Bodenstown could land the prestigious Sexton Trophy and €50,000 ahead of Jordan Dempsey (17), from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Charlie Eastwood (22), from Castlereagh, Belfast.

The trio will be included in the Team Ireland development programme run by Motorsport Ireland to nurture and support young drivers.