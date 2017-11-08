How Twitter reacted to Kildare band Picture This' Dublin gig last night

It appears Athy’s Picture This did not disappoint fans at their Dublin gig last night (November 8).

The band, made up of Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford, performed to a sold-out 3Arena.

This is what fans thought:

@BandPictureThis Congratulations on a fantastic achievement last night lads delighted for you all. Just pure class! — Eric Donovan (@eric_donovan60) November 8, 2017

A night I’ll definitely never forget you guys definitely know how to rock a show @jimmyrainsford @RyanHennessy__ @BandPictureThis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0VgGh2zKx — Sarah Taylor (@poppycittycat) November 8, 2017

DUBLIN!!! The most unforgettable night of our lives Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!!! Roll on tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/WOXzQTqKsg — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) November 7, 2017

It’s been a whirlwind year for the two boys, having made their US TV debut on September 13 last.

The lads will take to the stage again tonight, and anyone going is in for a right treat...

