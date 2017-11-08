How Twitter reacted to Kildare band Picture This' Dublin gig last night
The lads take to the stage again tonight
Picture This before a gig in Belfast a few weeks ago (Picture: Picture This Facebook)
It appears Athy’s Picture This did not disappoint fans at their Dublin gig last night (November 8).
The band, made up of Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford, performed to a sold-out 3Arena.
This is what fans thought:
Honestly amazing! So far in such a short time ❤️ @BandPictureThis @RyanHennessy__ @jimmyrainsford pic.twitter.com/BXLWZ6WPzM— ci (@Ciara_Jx) November 8, 2017
@BandPictureThis Congratulations on a fantastic achievement last night lads delighted for you all. Just pure class!— Eric Donovan (@eric_donovan60) November 8, 2017
Crazy to see how far @BandPictureThis how come in recent times. Just over a year ago I saw them in Dolan's Limerick and now they're playing in a sold out 3arena. #Class #picturethis— James Moran (@jammor96)
@BandPictureThis savage gig last night. unreal. Ye boys are top class— John J Swan (@JohnJSwan1) November 8, 2017
A night I’ll definitely never forget you guys definitely know how to rock a show @jimmyrainsford @RyanHennessy__ @BandPictureThis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0VgGh2zKx— Sarah Taylor (@poppycittycat) November 8, 2017
DUBLIN!!! The most unforgettable night of our lives Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!!! Roll on tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/WOXzQTqKsg— Picture This (@BandPictureThis) November 7, 2017
It’s been a whirlwind year for the two boys, having made their US TV debut on September 13 last.
The lads will take to the stage again tonight, and anyone going is in for a right treat...
YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN.. Kildare Town musician, TJ Sweeney (16), has sights set high
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on