How Twitter reacted to Kildare band Picture This' Dublin gig last night

Picture This before a gig in Belfast a few weeks ago (Picture: Picture This Facebook)

It appears Athy’s Picture This did not disappoint fans at their Dublin gig last night (November 8).

The band, made up of Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford, performed to a sold-out 3Arena.

This is what fans thought:

It’s been a whirlwind year for the two boys, having made their US TV debut on September 13 last.

The lads will take to the stage again tonight, and anyone going is in for a right treat...

