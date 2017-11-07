Convert empty Naas shops into residences

Independent Councillor Sorcha O'Neill issued a plea to shop and commercial property owners in Naas and elsewhere to convert their premises for residential use.

Current legislation states that retail and commercial properties would have to apply for a change of use with the council.

The Naas based councilor said: "Every day I pass empty shops and commercial spaces, some boarded up, some for rent and some are just hoarding prime spaces in the towns" . Cllr O’Neill says information about changing the use of property is available Kildare County Council.