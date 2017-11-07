New cemetery planned near Bodenstown

A planning decision on whether to grant permission for a new cemetery between Sallins and Clane is due next month.

Amendoeira Developments wants to develop a cemetery comprising 1,448 plots adjoining the side of Bodenstown Church and Graveyard.

The application also seeks permission for 30 car park spaces, an overflow parking area with gates, a new entrance for vehicles, a maintenance yard, on a 3.75 acre site.

The company has an address at Weir House in Clane and its directors are listed as Judy McCarthy and Seamus McCarthy.

A local resident, who has no objection to the development, has called for a footpath and public lighting to be put in place in the area.

The residents said that the site receives visitors throughout the year for marches and funerals and added that Bodenstown experiences heavy traffic as it has become a popular commuter route to the N7 via Kill “and is currently unsafe for pedestrians to walk due to the volume and speed of traffic.”

A document submitted as part of the application points out that the land is currently zoned for agricultural use.

It further points out that the local authority has an obligation to acquire or extend burial grounds as necessary and to acquire new lands for this purpose.

It also points out that the existing burial ground at Bodenstown is “noticeably small and, even so, the number of plots proposed is smaller than at burial grounds approved at other locations in Ireland, all of which were approved.”

It is planned that the proposed cemetery will be privately run and will be multi denominational.

According to the developer, a company will be specifically established to manage the day-to-day running of the graveyard.

An annual maintenance fee will be required which will provide a legal contract between the company the customer.

This fee will cover grave opening, foundation and headstone, grave maintenance and maintaining a purchased register of interments.

It is proposed to provide an internal pedestrian link between the proposed new cemetery and Bodenstown graveyard.

The overflow car parking area is only expected to be used during the three Sundays in June when large numbers visit the area for political party commemorations at the grave of Wolfe Tone.

It says there is minimal adverse impact on local ecology and no obvious risk to subsurface archeology.

Kildare County Council is due to decide on the fate of this unique planning application in early December.