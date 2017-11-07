Kildare court hears of alleged possession of stolen property including ladies underwear

A Valleymount man has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Bray Circuit Court on a number of charges including assault, and possession of an imitation firearm and ladies underwear.

Alan McEvoy, 47, with an address listed as Carricacurra, Valleymount, Wicklow is charged with burglary on a date unknown between May 21 and 22, 2016 as well as possession of an imitation firearm, a taser gun and a combat knife. The case came before Naas District Court last Thursday, November 2.

He is also charged with possessing, without lawful authority, a number of ladies underpants, including a beige-coloured G-string and a pair of briefs with lace trimming.

Mr McEvoy is also charged, on a date on unknown between May 21 and 22, 2016 at 36 Tulfarris, Blessington, assault causing harm on a female.

Judge Brian O’Shea remanded Mr McEvoy on continuing bail until the Circuit Court hearing.