Murder victim was due before Naas court

A man due to appear at Naas District Court last Wednesday, November 1 had been shot dead on October 28, it has been confirmed.

Jamie Tighe (24), 46 Timbermills, Artane, was due to appear on charges relating to events on January 6 2017, at Tougher’s Industrial Park, near Naas.



One allegation involved attempted theft from a lorry trailer, another was stealing from it and the other charge was having three hacksaws in his possession.



On November 1, the Court was told that Mr Tighe had passed away.



Bench warrants were issued by Judge Brian O’Shea for two other men also charged in connection with events at Tougher’s on January 6 2017.



Mr Tighe was shot dead in Coolock on October 28 last. Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the fatal shooting, which happened at approximately 2.20am in the morning on Moateview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin 17.



Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Moateview Avenue or who may have seen a black Audi A3 00-OY-5067 which was burned out at Prospect Hill, Finglas shortly before 3am to call 01-6664200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.







