Woman returns to see her home burgled in Two Mile House
Crime
Gardai in Naas investigate
A houseowner returned to her home in Two Mile House to find it was being burgled.
The incident happened yesterday shortly before 6pm in the Stephenstown Court area .
The woman noticed a light on in the dwelling as she approached and saw a person dressed in dark clothing flee the scene. She had been away for about an hour.
The back patio door had been smashed to gain entry and a number of items were taken, including jewellery.
