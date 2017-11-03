Woman returns to see her home burgled in Two Mile House

Paul O'Meara

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Gardai in Naas investigate

A houseowner returned to her home in Two Mile House to find it was being burgled.

The incident happened yesterday shortly before 6pm in the Stephenstown Court area .

The woman noticed a light on in the dwelling as she approached and saw a person dressed in dark clothing flee the scene. She had been away for about an hour.

The back patio door had been smashed to gain entry and a number of items were taken, including jewellery.

 

 