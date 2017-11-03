Naas GAA stage I'm a celebrity

Naas GAA Club stages its annual fundraiser “I'm a Celeb...Get Me Out of Here” comes to the Naas GAA Clubhouse on Saturday, November 11, 2017. The event is being staged in conjunction with main event sponsor - Santa’s House Express.

The participants are: Mick Hoban, Caroline Healy, John Rapple, Cathal Healy, John Lennon, David Lane, Maeve Hughes, Aoife Hederman, Niamh Hegarty, Marc Critchlow and Aoife O’Rourke.

Tickets are on sale now and further information is available from Lorraine O'Connor on 087 6622945.