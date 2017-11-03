Kildare baby plays rugby player Tadhg Furlong in new Vodafone ad

One month old Cian Higginbotham from Kildare town was picked from hundreds of hopefuls to play the part of newborn Tadhg Furlong (Irish rugby star) in the new Vodafone ad.

Cian displayed excellent acting skills while on set and should have a bright future in acting ahead.

His sister Katelyn attend singing, dancing and drama in Vicky Barry Performing Arts in Kildare town.

Check out the video below.