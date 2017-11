Esther Gaffney (nee Talbot) – Leixlip, Kildare/ Maynooth Road, Celbridge, Kildare

October 30, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Moyglare Nursing Home, Esther (Essie), beloved wife of the late Con. Sadly missed by her loving nieces Ann, Mary, Tish and Noeleen, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephew, relatives and friends.