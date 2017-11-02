Kildare social housing waiting figures increase by over 1700 people in 12 months

The council housing waiting list figures across Kildare have increased by 1747 people in 12 months.

This is according to data received under freedom of information by Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD.

In 2016, 5572 people in Kildare sought social housing.

This has increased to 7319 in 12 months.

In total across Ireland, just under 100,000 were on the waiting list in 2016.

“Fianna Fail must stop having one leg in government and one in opposition as they are equally to blame for this alongside Fine Gael. There is no wide scale house building programme and they are to blame equally for not implementing this.

Fine Fail & Fine Gael are two cheeks of the one face." said local Sinn Fein Councillor Mark Lynch on the figures released to colleague Eoin Ó Broin.