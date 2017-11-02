Plans to revamp previously burnt out Castledermot pub to be lodged soon

Plans are due to be lodged soon for a re-establishment and use at the site of the former Shamrock bar, Castldermot.

The bar was previously burnt out.

Planning will be lodged by Apd Partnership to seek permission to make a number of changes.

These include: Construction of a new two-storey extension containing bathrooms and administration offices, and a gated enclosed courtyard.

It is also includes the construction of an adjoining new conservatory, kitchen and service area, and construction of two-storey staff accommodation.