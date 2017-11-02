Kildare Village hopes to add 375 parking spaces

Kildare Village is seeking permission for 375 parking spaces with pedestrian and vehicular access from Grey Abbey Road at the site beside Aldi.

The plans also allow for pedestrian and emergency vehicle only access from Tully Road at site (1.84Ha) adjacent to Aldi store.

The plans were lodged on October 31 and submissions can be made by November 4.

A decision is due on January 3.

Value Retail Dublin Ltd is the company behind the Kildare Village.

Meanwhile, plans for the third phase of the Kildare Village development are being currently considered by Kildare County Council.

A decision is due in early January.

The development would see the Village expand by a similar size to the prevous expansion. The company was asked to provide futher information and that is currently being considered.