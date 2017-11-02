Kildare service station sells second big Lotto winner in six months

A service station in Kildare is celebrating today, as news comes that a winning lotto ticket was sold in the shop yesterday.

One lucky punter is €250,000 richer after they scooped a Lotto Plus 2 top prize, on last night's lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was sold at the Maxol Service Station yesterday (November 1) on the Sallins Road in Naas.

People are being urged to check their tickets today.

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers are: 05, 10, 13, 28, 33, 43 and the Bonus 36.

Only six months ago, the shop sold a winning €1 million EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle ticket.