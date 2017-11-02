New primary school needed in Naas

The delay surrounding a decision about the future of St. Corban's National School in Naas has been criticised by Labour Party rep Emmet Stagg.

Mr. Stagg, the nominated Labour Party candidate for the next election, said the school is to be either refurbished extensively or replaced by a new school, which is “the preferred option of all involved with the school.”

According to the Department of Education a project brief is being prepared and once completed, this will facilitate the project to be progressed to the arhcitectural planning state and this will include the appointment of a Design Team.

Mr. Stagg added that while a decision appears to be imminent he was critical of the continued delay in advising the school authorities given that the school was included in the Departments Capital Programme in 2015.

Mr. Stagg stated that he has visited the school in June and met with the Principal John Drewitt.

“With 500 pupils and given the state of the current school, it is clear that a new state of the art school is required, and that is what should be provided,” he said.