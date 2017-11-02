Spate of thefts from cars across Kildare

There have been a number of recent break-in’s to cars across the county.

In Green Alley, Athy on Wednesday October 25, a van was unlocked and a wallet was stolen from the dash at approximately 1pm.

On Tuesday October 24, at Ardevan View Monasterevin between the hours of 12pm and 8:30am the following morning, a sum of money left on the seat was taken.

On the same day in Monasterevin, a phone was taken from an open van at a construction site in Kilcock, at approximately 2:30pm.

Gardaí are warning people to always lock your car.