Newbridge couple to appear on TV with celeb chef Catherine Fulvio tonight

A Newbridge couple are to appear on a brand new series on RTE tonight.

Peter Hill, and his wife Grainne, are due to make an appearance on Tastes Like Home, hosted by celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio.

The show follows Catherine’s home cooking travels from Kildare to South Korea.

According to RTÉ: “Grainne recruits Catherine to learn how to make a dish that reminds Peter of his home in Kildare and bring it to him in South Korea.”

Tune into RTÉ one from 7:30pm tonight to find out how they got on.