Kildare men asked to grow mustaches for Movember

Think you have what it takes to grow a great mustache?

Well, Movember is back for another year, and Kildare men are being asked to get on board.

Men and women throughout the county are being called to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

As the only global charity focused solely on men’s health, Movember aims to impact the lives of Irish men by helping them take control of their health.

Since launching in Ireland in 2008, Movember has been the primary funder of prostate cancer initiatives in Ireland through a partnership with the Irish Cancer Society.

The charity highlights that most cancers are treatable and preventable – through early detection and small lifestyle changes.

For more information, visit www.movember.com.