Young male assaulted by gang in Kilcock
Gardaí appealing for information
Gardaí in Leixlip and Kilcock are investigating an assault that took place in Kilcock on Sunday evening last, October 29.
The incident happened on Courtown road, at approximately 8pm.
A young man was walking with a group of friends when he was approached by four of five youths, and assaulted.
An ambulance was called to the scene and he sustained a number of injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on (01) 666 7800, or Kilcock on (01) 675 7390.
